Rogers Communications (RCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to post earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

