Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Closes Full Exercise of IPO Over-Allotment Option

Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II recently announced the successful closing of the full exercise of its initial public offering (IPO) over-allotment option. On January 23, 2025, underwriters fully exercised this option, purchasing an additional 3,000,000 Over-allotment Units. These units were sold at an offering price of $10.00 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of $30,000,000 for the company.

In conjunction with the closing of the over-allotment option, the Company’s sponsor and B. Riley Securities, Inc., the representative of the IPO underwriters, acquired an additional 750,000 private placement warrants at a price of $1.00 per warrant. This purchase generated total gross proceeds of $750,000. Following these transactions, the company saw an aggregate amount of $30,150,000 deposited into its trust account, which was established in connection with the IPO.

A press release issued by Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II on January 28, 2025, formally announced the conclusion of the full exercise of the over-allotment option. This press release includes details of the financial transactions. Additionally, the Units have been trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “DRDBU”, while the Class A ordinary shares and warrants have been trading under the symbols “DRDB” and “DRDBW”, respectively.

Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II is a blank-check company primarily focused on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with companies in the cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, or financial technology sectors. The company’s management team, including Dixon Doll Jr., John C. Small, and Dr. Donald G. Basile, boasts significant expertise in these areas.

This recent development showcases the continued growth and financial activity of Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II, reflecting positive momentum for the company moving forward. Interested investors can obtain further information regarding the offering by contacting B. Riley Securities directly.

Investors are reminded to exercise caution and carefully consider the risks outlined in the Company’s registration statement on the SEC website. While forward-looking statements have been made regarding the IPO and anticipated use of the proceeds, external factors may impact the actual deployment of funds. Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II commits to transparent communication with investors and regulatory compliance in all its operations.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit’s 8K filing here.