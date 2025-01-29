Rover Critical Minerals (CVE:ROVR) Stock Price Up 25% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Rover Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Free Report) rose 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 275,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 171,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Rover Critical Minerals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.
About Rover Critical Minerals
Rover Critical Minerals Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and Slemon Gold and Camp Gold projects located near northwest of Yellowknife.
