Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi Sells 35,000 Shares

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,137.25. The trade was a 84.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

On Thursday, January 23rd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 10,485 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $682,783.20.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $2,322,250.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $2,350,250.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $2,309,650.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 29,466 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $1,917,057.96.

On Friday, December 20th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 91 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $5,915.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $2,280,950.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $2,334,850.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $2,358,650.00.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE RYAN opened at $65.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $75.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The company had revenue of $604.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 148.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 851,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,545,000 after purchasing an additional 509,548 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 60.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,025,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,054,000 after acquiring an additional 385,366 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 32.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,555,000 after acquiring an additional 335,180 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 43.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,286,000 after purchasing an additional 286,380 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 107.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,504,000 after purchasing an additional 238,064 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RYAN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Ryan Specialty from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.