Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Announces Earnings Results

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 5.71%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.98. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $39.55.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

