Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.300-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SANM shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $81.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $86.05.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

