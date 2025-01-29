Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Sanofi by 3.1% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Sanofi by 3.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Sanofi by 3.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 1.9% during the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.7 %

SNY stock opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

