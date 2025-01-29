Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Sappi Stock Down 1.5 %

SPPJY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Sappi has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $3.20.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Sappi had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sappi will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sappi Cuts Dividend

Sappi Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.1082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Sappi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.44%.

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers.

