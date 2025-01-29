Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Trading Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.00 and last traded at $42.15. Approximately 3,416,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 15,073,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Atb Cap Markets lowered Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.66. The company has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ugo Prechner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,808. This trade represents a 38.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 43,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,897,357.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,331,655.04. The trade was a 15.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,258 shares of company stock worth $8,732,604. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Schlumberger by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 263,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after acquiring an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 132,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 62,466 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 23,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 22.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.