Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,118 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bush Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 405,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after buying an additional 263,027 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,804,000 after acquiring an additional 689,398 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

