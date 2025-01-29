Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 294.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,756 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 63,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.57. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

