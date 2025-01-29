Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 38,110 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

