Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Lifted by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 202.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,053,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,052,932 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 46.7% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. HT Partners LLC owned 1.32% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $137,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $703,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 952.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $996,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.29.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

