Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 211.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,769 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 204.1% in the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 31,018 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 406,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after acquiring an additional 276,524 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 51,696 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.