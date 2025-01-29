Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Boosted by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 198.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,260 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 203.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares during the period. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

