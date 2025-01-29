SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Stock Price Down 7.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Free Report) traded down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). 6,491,915 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 3,800,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).
SDX Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.79. The company has a market cap of £507,308.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.70.
SDX Energy Company Profile
SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SDX Energy
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.