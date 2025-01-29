Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,087 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 2,083.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 374,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,032,000 after acquiring an additional 357,430 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 300.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 87,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 65,337 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 523.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of SEE opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

