Seaport Res Ptn Lifts Earnings Estimates for Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $5.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.25. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $5.56 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $147.83 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.19.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $215.88 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $125.15 and a 1 year high of $218.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,790,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,973,845.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,266 shares in the company, valued at $54,015,478.44. This trade represents a 5.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,577.60. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,036 shares of company stock worth $13,715,482. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.