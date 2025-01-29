Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.14 and last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 348332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.