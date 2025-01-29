Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Drops By 88.9%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ANTA Sports Products Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ANPDY traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.62. ANTA Sports Products has a 12 month low of $203.20 and a 12 month high of $349.44.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

About ANTA Sports Products

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.