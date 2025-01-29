Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Drops By 88.9%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ANTA Sports Products Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ANPDY traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.62. ANTA Sports Products has a 12 month low of $203.20 and a 12 month high of $349.44.
About ANTA Sports Products
