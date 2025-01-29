Short Interest in Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Expands By 225.0%

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CCM stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,961. Concord Medical Services has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. The company's services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, and diagnostic imaging services.

