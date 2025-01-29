Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Expands By 700.0%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
CEVMY opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02.
