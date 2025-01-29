Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Expands By 700.0%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

CEVMY opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

Featured Stories

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, Spain, Brazil, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment.

