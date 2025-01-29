Short Interest in Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) Grows By 396.4%

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 396.4% from the December 31st total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Dominari Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMH opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. Dominari has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Dominari alerts:

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter. Dominari had a negative net margin of 180.22% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%.

Dominari Company Profile

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.