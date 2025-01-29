Short Interest in Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF) Expands By 300.0%

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
Shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $45.05 during trading on Tuesday. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.25.
About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.