Short Interest in Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF) Expands By 300.0%

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $45.05 during trading on Tuesday. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.25.

About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company worldwide. It develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency medicine, perioperative care, intensive care, and perinatal medicine. The company also develops, produces, and markets products, system solutions, and services for personal protection, gas detection technology, and integrated hazard management to customers in industry and mining sectors, as well as public sectors, such as fire departments, police, and disaster protection.

