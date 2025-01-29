Short Interest in Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Decreases By 50.0%

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays raised shares of Elementis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Elementis Stock Performance
Elementis Company Profile
Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.
