Short Interest in Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Rises By 631.9%

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 631.9% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 858,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Forwardly Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FORW opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Forwardly has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.
About Forwardly
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Forwardly
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Forwardly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forwardly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.