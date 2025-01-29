Short Interest in Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Rises By 631.9%

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 631.9% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 858,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Forwardly Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FORW opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Forwardly has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

Get Forwardly alerts:

About Forwardly

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

Receive News & Ratings for Forwardly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forwardly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.