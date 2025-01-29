Short Interest in H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Rises By 337.8%

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 337.8% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HNNMY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.
