Short Interest in H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Rises By 337.8%

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 337.8% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HNNMY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 30,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,617. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.43.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

