Short Interest in Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Increases By 133.3%

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS HMLSF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 354 shares, compared to its average volume of 608. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32.

