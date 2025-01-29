Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Decreases By 80.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the December 31st total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMQ. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $202,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.64. 1,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,206. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.63.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
