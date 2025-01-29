Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Expands By 306.8%

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 306.8% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JSMD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $83.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average is $73.87.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4041 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

