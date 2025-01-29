Short Interest in Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKY) Drops By 68.8%

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Nabtesco Price Performance
NCTKY traded up $2.39 on Tuesday, reaching $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70. Nabtesco has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.98.
