Short Interest in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Decreases By 74.2%

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the December 31st total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NCS Multistage stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.63% of NCS Multistage as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

NCS Multistage Stock Down 1.5 %

NCS Multistage stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,081. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91. NCS Multistage has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $74.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage ( NASDAQ:NCSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and construction, and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.