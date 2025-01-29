Short Interest in Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Rises By 466.9%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, an increase of 466.9% from the December 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shiseido Stock Down 1.3 %

SSDOY traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.78. 272,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,055. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 839.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.35. Shiseido has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.93.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Shiseido had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shiseido will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.