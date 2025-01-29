Short Interest in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) Drops By 73.2%

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the December 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:MAXI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.30. The stock had a trading volume of 86,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,438. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.88. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $35.77.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF during the third quarter worth $389,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000.

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

