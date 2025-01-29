Short Interest in Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Drops By 94.7%

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Simulated Environment Concepts Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMEV traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 20,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,273. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

