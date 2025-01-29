Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Decreases By 88.0%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sodexo Stock Performance

Shares of Sodexo stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,623. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Sodexo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.5696 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SDXAY

Sodexo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.