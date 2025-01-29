Short Interest in Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Declines By 70.0%

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Tessenderlo Group Stock Performance

Tessenderlo Group stock remained flat at C$27.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Tessenderlo Group has a 1-year low of C$27.00 and a 1-year high of C$27.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.56.

Tessenderlo Group Company Profile

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, Machines & Technologies, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, and organic soil improvers, as well as organic and non-organic crop protection products.

