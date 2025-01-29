Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Increases By 7,100.0%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 7,100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of THLLY stock opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. Thales has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $37.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1806 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

Thales SA provides various solutions in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

