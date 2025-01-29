Short Interest in United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Increases By 3,204.5%

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a growth of 3,204.5% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 727.0 days.
United Internet Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UDIRF opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.49 and a beta of 0.57. United Internet has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $16.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
United Internet Company Profile
