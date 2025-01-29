Short Interest in United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Increases By 3,204.5%

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a growth of 3,204.5% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 727.0 days.

United Internet Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UDIRF opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.49 and a beta of 0.57. United Internet has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $16.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get United Internet alerts:

United Internet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.