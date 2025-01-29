Short Interest in UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Drops By 47.9%

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,000 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the December 31st total of 631,300 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
UTime Stock Performance
NASDAQ WTO opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. UTime has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $62.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90.
UTime Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UTime
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for UTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.