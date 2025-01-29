Short Interest in UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Drops By 47.9%

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,000 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the December 31st total of 631,300 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

UTime Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTO opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. UTime has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $62.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90.

UTime Company Profile

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells.

