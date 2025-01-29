Short Interest in VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Grows By 593.3%

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 984,500 shares, an increase of 593.3% from the December 31st total of 142,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 13.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

VCI Global Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of VCIG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,479. VCI Global has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $103.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36.

VCI Global Company Profile

VCI Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy. It also provides technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

