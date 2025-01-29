Short Interest in VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Grows By 593.3%

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 984,500 shares, an increase of 593.3% from the December 31st total of 142,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 13.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
VCI Global Stock Down 7.3 %
Shares of VCIG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,479. VCI Global has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $103.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36.
VCI Global Company Profile
