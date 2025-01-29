Short Interest in Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV) Expands By 276.8%

Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, an increase of 276.8% from the December 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 711,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Visionary stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.33% of Visionary as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visionary Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of GV stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. 57,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,257. Visionary has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96.

Visionary Company Profile

Visionary Holdings Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

