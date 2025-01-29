Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, an increase of 257.9% from the December 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIEGY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.4 %

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $104.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $83.64 and a fifty-two week high of $109.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.44. The company has a market capitalization of $167.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

