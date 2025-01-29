Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 6.9% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $10,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,133,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,712,000 after purchasing an additional 120,614 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 29,435.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,190,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,691,000 after buying an additional 3,179,355 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 931,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,638,000 after buying an additional 18,382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 750,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,881,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 725,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,245,000 after acquiring an additional 50,202 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of IYW stock opened at $161.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.70 and a 200 day moving average of $153.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $124.32 and a 52 week high of $166.83.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

