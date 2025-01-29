Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 84 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises 0.7% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $11,310,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,305 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.2% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,644,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $2,160,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 811,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,613,187.30. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total transaction of $1,419,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,857,130.74. The trade was a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,351 shares of company stock valued at $38,935,113 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $408.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $359.26 and a 200 day moving average of $311.39. The firm has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a PE ratio of 801.35, a PEG ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.14. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $411.30.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

