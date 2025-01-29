Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Shares Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Free Report) traded down 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 113,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 59,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Sirona Biochem Trading Down 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.03.

About Sirona Biochem

Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. Its programs include cosmetic skin lightener and diabetes drug; and other projects comprise the development of an anti-aging/cell protection library, novel anti-wrinkle compound, and anti-viral program.

