Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $23.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending traded as high as $22.26 and last traded at $22.22, with a volume of 44714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 378.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $86,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $20.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $119.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.32%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

