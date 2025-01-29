Smith Group Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Phibro Animal Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 63.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 174,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.66 million, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.23. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

