Smith Group Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,224,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,961,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,511,000 after purchasing an additional 79,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,597,000 after buying an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,896,000 after buying an additional 233,214 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 636,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,120,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

ALSN opened at $115.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.03 and a 12-month high of $122.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.14 and a 200-day moving average of $101.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.38.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $235,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,286.60. This trade represents a 19.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 1,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $207,207.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,303,856.58. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,639 shares of company stock worth $2,683,537. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

