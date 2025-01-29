Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.
